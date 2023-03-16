Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Shares of BHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

