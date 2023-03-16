Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Michael J. Long Sells 5,096 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $603,162.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

