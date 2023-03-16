Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Michael J. Long Sells 5,096 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $603,162.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARW stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
