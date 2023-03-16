Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. 71,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,368,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

