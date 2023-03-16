Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $1.63

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $254.80 million and approximately $55,566.72 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00402883 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.22 or 0.27232241 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.59581519 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $76,568.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

