ATB Capital Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$11.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.04.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$7.84. 3,840,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,130. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

