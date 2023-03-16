Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

