Atlas Brown Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,723 shares of company stock worth $27,320,786. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

