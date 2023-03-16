Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

