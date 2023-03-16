Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 166 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.