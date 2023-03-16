Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

