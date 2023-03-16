Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Now Covered by CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATCX. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 205,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,450,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

