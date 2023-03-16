Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Now Covered by CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATCX. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.08.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
