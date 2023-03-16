AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 3,396,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

