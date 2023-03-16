Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

