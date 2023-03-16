Avalanche Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $277.91 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.78 or 0.00063397 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $277.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,647,656 coins and its circulating supply is 325,584,936 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.