Avigal Soreq Acquires 6,775 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek US Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 1,090,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $24,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

