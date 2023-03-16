Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

IBUY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,053. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

