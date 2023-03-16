Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.50. 18,662,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,717,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

