Avondale Wealth Management Has $79,000 Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 784.1% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 259,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

