Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,801 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 17,007,547 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

