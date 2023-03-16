Avondale Wealth Management Trims Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 479,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,105. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More

