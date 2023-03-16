AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 942,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,749. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

