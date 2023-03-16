Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Buys $49,896.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

