Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,677,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,373. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

