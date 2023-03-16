Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Grows Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

JETS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 1,070,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,423. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

