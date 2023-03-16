Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

