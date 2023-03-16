Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 9,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $246,795.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,543.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $564,467. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.