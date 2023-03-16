Barclays Initiates Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 253,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,628. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Encompass Health by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

