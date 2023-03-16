Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 2.8 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 25,240,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

