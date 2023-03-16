Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $85.99 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $390.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.87 and its 200-day moving average is $402.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

