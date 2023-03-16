Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $68,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $202.32 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.