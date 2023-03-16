Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.24

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $363.45 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,960,320 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

