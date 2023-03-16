Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAYRY stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

