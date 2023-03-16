Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BAYRY stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
