Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $166.55 million and $2.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.85 or 0.06714962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00023735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

