Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 8,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Belite Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

