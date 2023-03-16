Berenberg Bank Cuts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,780

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.40) to GBX 1,915 ($23.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.47) price target on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.76) to GBX 2,621 ($31.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.05) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,993.80 ($24.30).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,109 ($13.52). 313,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,351. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,075 ($13.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,778 ($33.86). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is currently 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

