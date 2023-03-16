Berenberg Bank Cuts Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC JSVGF remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.