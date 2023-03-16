Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 3,145,896 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BRK-B opened at $297.88 on Thursday.

