BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 13.8% in February

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

In related news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

