Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

BIIB opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

