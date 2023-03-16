BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
