BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.