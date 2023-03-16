Bitcoin Latinum Price Hits $0.45 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $7.67 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

