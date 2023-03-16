BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 1,727,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

