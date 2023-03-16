BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 22,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.3 %

BB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 4,415,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,787. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

