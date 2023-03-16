BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

