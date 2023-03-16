Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,324,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
