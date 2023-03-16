BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.