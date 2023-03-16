BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.51

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 1129211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,491,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,241,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.