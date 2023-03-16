Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 413,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,405. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

