Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196,771. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

