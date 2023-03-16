Bondly Price Up 0% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $54,216.61 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

